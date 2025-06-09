Angelo Smith signs with Drua

[ file photo ]

Former Waratahs lock Angelo Smith will be returning to Fiji to play for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Originally from Nananu, Tailevu, with maternal links to Lomati, Kabara in Lau, Smith has committed to a two-year deal with the Fijian Drua.

The former Marist brother high school student joins the Drua after previously appearing for the Melbourne Rebels in Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Powerful on both attack and defence, Smith brings with him the utility value of also playing at blindside flanker.

The 24-year-old says he is looking forward to return home and play in front of his family and friends.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson, shared his positive outlook on the new recruit.

“Angelo is a quality player with 20 Super Rugby caps to his name. He will add size, skill, speed and experience to our forward pack. It is great that players want to return home and Angelo’s best rugby is in front of him. I have every confidence that he will take this opportunity and love the Drua rugby environment.”

Smith began his rugby journey at Marist Brothers High School and represented Fiji U20.

He moved to Brisbane to join Wests Rugby in the Hospital Cup, helping them end a 16-year drought to win the trophy in 2022.

He joined the Melbourne Rebels in 2023 then signed for the Waratahs in 2024.

