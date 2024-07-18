All Blacks named for Flying Fijians Test

[Source: All Blacks / Facebook]

Billy Proctor is set to make his All Blacks Test debut against Fiji this weekend in San Diego.

Proctor, who will be starting at centre for the final match, is following his brother Matt into the All Blacks.

He is among six uncapped players in the matchday 23, including reserves George Bell, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Wallace Sititi, and Noah Hotham.

Darry and Hotham, replacing Patrick Tuipulotu and TJ Perenara respectively, joined the squad after Tuipulotu stayed in New Zealand and Perenara sustained a leg injury.

Head Coach Scott Robertson and Captain Scott Barrett emphasized the blend of new talent and experienced players.

Vice-Captain Ardie Savea remains at number eight.

Damian McKenzie will earn his 50th cap, Anton Lienert-Brown and Beauden Barrett add experience to the backline.

Emoni Narawa returns after a 2023 injury, while Ethan Blackadder and Luke Jacobson join Savea in the loose forward trio.

Caleb Clarke starts for the first time in 2024, with Blackadder and hooker Asafo Aumua making their first Test starts since 2021.

This match marks the eleventh Test between the All Blacks and Fiji and the first on neutral ground since 1974.

They are set to face this Saturday at 2.30 pm.