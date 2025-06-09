Advocacy groups call for ban on Israel football team

[Source : Reuters]

A coalition of advocacy organizations and fan groups has launched the #GameOverIsrael campaign, calling on European football federations to boycott Israel.

The campaign kicked off with a high-profile digital billboard in New York’s Times Square, which went live on Tuesday.

The billboard appears months ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

New York City is set to host eight matches during the tournament, including the final.

