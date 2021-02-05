$54m for sports development in eight years

Over $54 million have been provided by the government for sports development through the Fiji National Sports Commission in the last eight years.

This was highlighted in parliament today by the Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar during the debate on the Fiji Sports Commission 2016 and 2017 Annual Report.

Kumar says the Sports Commission was established to guide and enhance the development of sports in the country.

He adds four recommendations have been made which includes strengthening the national sporting organization in compliance issues when applying for grants.

The Minister says Fiji Sports Commission has a good working relationships with national sporting organizations which has led to compliance by almost all NSO.

“Moving forward Mr Speaker Sir, the Commission looks forward to continuing its contribution towards the sports development of all Fijians”.

However, Opposition MPs Niko Nawaikula, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Viliame Gavoka say that more needs to be done for sports development in rural areas.