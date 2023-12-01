1500 athletes competing in 2023 Punjas Biscuit Games

[Source: Punjas Fiji/Facebook]

While all the focus is on the Team Fiji athletes at the 2023 Pacific Games, over 1500 students are currently competing at the Punjas Biscuit Games at Churchill Park in Lautoka from today.

During the opening ceremony this morning, Punjas Group Director, Chetan Punja says it is encouraging to see 16 teams participating in the two-day meet, with teams from as far as Macuata, Yasawa and Ovalau.

Punja says the value of athletics in schools cannot be overlook as it has a positive impact on individuals, schools and communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged all the technical officials, coaches, team personnel and teachers for their hard work in preparing for the event.

This year’s games is the first to be held after a lapse of three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.