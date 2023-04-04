15-year-old excited about new rugby journey

Sawe Vuso

A 15-year-old Fijian student who landed a rugby scholarship in Japan for three years, is excited about the new challenge as this has always been his dream.

Sawe Vuso departed today on the inaugural Fiji Airways flight to Narita with the opportunity to study and play the sport he loves in a new country.

Vuso says his passion for rugby began in primary school, and he continued to play in high school with Assemblies of God.

He says now, with this scholarship, he has the chance to take his skills to the next level.

“Yeah, this is my first time travelling. I’m excited, a bit scared too and I’m happy to take Fiji Rugby to another country to represent Fiji.”

The young man is the first Fijian student to study at Matsumoto Kokusai High School, making him a trailblazer in his own right.

Vuso says the prospect of moving to a new country can be daunting for anyone, let alone a teenager but he is determined to make the most of this opportunity, to learn about a new culture, and to immerse himself in the sport he loves.

“I’ll miss my family and everyone back home and school i’ll miss them.”

The budding rugby player is thrilled at the opportunity to start a new life and ultimately make a name for himself.