Youths lead soil protection efforts on World Soil Day

Fiji marked World Soil Day this year with a youth-driven celebration at Syria Park in Nausori, highlighting the essential role young people play in protecting the nation’s soils and strengthening urban resilience.

Held under the global theme “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities,” the event turned awareness into action through a series of hands-on activities in the outskirts of Nausori and Suva.

Participants planted fruit trees and vetiver grass at Syria Park, the Nakasi Market, and along the riverbank—practical steps aimed at greening urban spaces and reducing soil erosion.

Article continues after advertisement

Students also joined interactive demonstrations, including soil coring, identifying soil horizons, and conducting on-site pH testing better to understand soil health and its impact on crop nutrition.

Agriculture Division displays showcased sustainable soil management techniques and innovations in land care.

As part of the programme, community groups received planting materials to support continued environmental stewardship beyond the day’s activities.

Organisers emphasised that soil protection extends beyond scientific interest, calling it a civic responsibility linked to food security, climate resilience, and the overall well-being of growing urban centres.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.