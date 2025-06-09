Youth urged to take charge in achieving SDGs

[source: FIle Photo]

The Ministry for Youth and Sports is urging young Fijians to take leadership in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at the grassroots level.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru emphasized the crucial role youth play in driving positive change amid rising mental health challenges and widespread drug abuse.

Saukuru described drugs as a destructive force, calling them the devil among us.

“Drugs threaten to destroy the hopes and dreams of our youth and are often called the devil among us. The impact of drug use extends beyond individuals, contributing to a troubling rise in violence, sexual abuse, HIV/AIDS, and tragic losses of life.”

Saukuru called for united community action through education, awareness, and support to create safe spaces where young people can thrive and lead without fear.

“Our youth are Fiji’s future, and it is our collective responsibility to protect them.”

At the first International Youth Day in Naitasiri, the Minister stressed that protecting youth is a shared responsibility.

The event also featured a government roadshow, giving young people access to opportunities from agencies like the Ministry of Health, Agriculture, Lands, and Environment.

This initiative aims to empower youth and strengthen their capacity to contribute to Fiji’s sustainable future.

