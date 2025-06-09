Youth disengage over political fear: Dr Bhim

As electoral reform consultations sweep the country, many young Fijians are reportedly disengaging not out of apathy, but from fear and disillusionment.

This concern was highlighted by Fiji National University Assistant Professor of the Department of Ethics and Governance Dr. Mosmi Bhim during the Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Electoral Reform.

Dr. Bhim states that feedback from her students reveals a deep lack of trust in the political system.

With only 58 percent of young voters participating in 2022, Dr. Mosmi Bhim notes that many young people remain silent even during consultations.

“And you can see we’re having all these consultations, but the same people, especially young people, are still not speaking out or taking part because they’re afraid, they don’t have faith in the system, and they don’t believe any real change has happened.”

Political parties agree that youth involvement is still a major challenge.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says it is the duty of educators to help young people understand the importance of voting, activism, and learning, as they only get the chance to vote every four years.

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says youth disengagement is more about their attitude towards politics than the political system itself.

The participants agree that genuine reform is needed to encourage more youth involvement in elections.

The next general election will be held next year.

