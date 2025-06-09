Youth crime soars as drugs spread

Drug abuse is fuelling crime and threatening the future of young Fijians, Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru warns.

Speaking in Nawaisomo Village, Naitasiri, he said drugs had no respect for culture, tradition, or family, and their spread was leaving lasting impacts on communities.

He urged families and leaders to intervene before addiction destroyed lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our young people are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is our duty to guide them away from drugs and towards opportunities that secure their future.”

Saukuru outlined the government’s efforts in rural and maritime areas, with programs aimed at educating and empowering youth while steering them away from harmful influences.

He said criminal and sexual offences had increased in areas where drugs had taken hold.

Nawaisomo Primary School Manager Waisea Rokosiwale said early intervention and strong guidance were crucial to protecting the next generation.

“A safe and supportive environment is vital for our children, and keeping them away from drugs is just as important as providing them with quality educationportive environment is vital for our children, and keeping them away from drugs is just as important.”

The Minister also called on young Fijians to register and vote in the upcoming election, saying that civic participation is vital for building safer communities and giving youth a voice in shaping their future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.