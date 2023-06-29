Young lawyer urged to carry on Fa tradition

[L-R: Selai Fa (Mother), Isileli Fa (brother), Ruth Fa, Isireli Fa (father)]

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo challenged newly-admitted lawyer, Ruth Fa to carry on the tradition in the legal fraternity set by her father and prominent lawyer, Isireli Fa and late uncle, Tevita Fa.

Temo says Fa’s father and late uncle are brilliant litigators and it is always encouraging to see children follow in the professional footsteps of their parents.

Fa now joins her father and two elder siblings in the legal profession.

[L-R: Isileli Fa (brother), Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Isireli Fa (father), Ruth Fa]

“It’s definitely been a motivation. It hadn’t freaked me out until the CJ said that it’s definitely going to be a challenge to rise to their level but I’m quite welcoming of the experience and I know that there’s no better place for me to be working than to be working with my dad and brother.”

Isireli Fa says he is proud of his daughter’s admission to the bar, adding it came with a huge commitment from him and his wife, Selai.

Ruth Fa graduated from the University of Technology Sydney with a Double Degree in Bachelor of Business and Bachelor of Laws.

She is admitted as a solicitor of the New South Wales Supreme Court and worked as a solicitor in Sydney for 15 months before resigning earlier this year.

Fa will now join her father’s firm, Fa & Company.