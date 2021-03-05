Young Entrepreneurs Council launch integrity workshop outcomes

Fiji’s Young Entrepreneurs Council is taking the anti-corruption commitments made by the youth, forward.

The Council today launched its Integrity Workshop outcomes aimed at taking a collective anti-corruption action.

Council Chair, Watesoni Nata Jr. says their members will take on these outcomes and champion the way forward for business integrity amongst young entrepreneurs.

Nata Jr. says these outcomes, together with the new norm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, has pushed young businesses to re-strategise and think outside the box.

“Entrepreneur members have formed partnerships with each other, with other businesses, to carry on their drive for services, for the provision of services or provision of products to enlarge their scope of business. So there is a lot of collaborations and partnerships going on.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti, says they will work with all the young entrepreneurs, start-ups and those wishing to establish a business in Fiji to provide them with guidance and support in building integrity as an integral part of their business venture.