Yoga is remembered as a healthy practice

[Source: India in Fiji]

International Yoga Day is now celebrated annually to spread awareness about health and safety.

Hundreds of participants including Indian Diaspora, native yoga enthusiasts, members of the diplomatic corps and local dignitaries gathered in Suva today to mark the day.

Asutosh Dwivedi the Administrator with the High Commissioner of India is calling on the Government to promote yoga in all communities to protect the people from contracting common diseases.

Article continues after advertisement

“As I mentioned it is definitely a preventative remedy. If you follow it regularly, it prevents so many things like diabetes, blood pressure which are very common. Depression, these diseases are very common amongst the public.”



[Source: India in Fiji]

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and mind.