Yatu Lau Arcade reopens, promising jobs and new SME growth

The Yatu Lau Arcade has officially reopened after a major $10 million renovation, ushering in new business opportunities and renewed economic activity for Suva.

A variety of operators, including a dental clinic, food outlets, and barbershops, are preparing to open, with only three spaces yet to be leased. The development is expected to create significant employment opportunities.

Yatu Lau Group Chairman Viliame Leqa says the upgraded complex now features 90 business spaces and was redesigned to meet modern commercial needs.

Article continues after advertisement

“We took a lot of learning from the old arcade, I think in my speech this morning I used to regard this as a lion’s den, at this time in a day you would come in this arcade it would be still dark and you wouldn’t know what’s happening around here and the whole plan was to upgrade it to a mall or arcade.”

Leqa says previous tenants paid between $1,500 and $2,000, but with the new facilities, rental rates will now range from $2,000 to $3,000 a month.

He adds that the space will strongly support small and medium enterprises, including encouraging Lauans to take up business opportunities.

Officiating the reopening, Tui Lau Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba said the new arcade reflects the resilience of Lau Province and the growing appetite for iTaukei participation in business.

“As we celebrate this achievement we must also acknowledge the series of challenges facing our communities, challenges that threaten everything that we are building.”

He acknowledged the challenges facing communities and urged young people to remain grounded in their identity.

“Drug use and distribution have infiltrated our communities, destroying lives tearing apart families and stealing the futures of our youth, we must fight this with everything we have through education, intervention, and law enforcement corporation and community vigilance.”

The Yatu Lau Arcade is expected to fully open to the public in the first quarter of next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.