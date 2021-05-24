Home

Yaro villagers fully vaccinated

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 3, 2021 12:15 pm
Yaro Villagers. [File Photo]

Yaro village in Kia, Macuata is the first to have all its villagers fully vaccinated.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the village will be awarded a fibreglass boat as part of a competition which was set up by the government last week.

Bainimarama says they are in the process of finalizing the dates on when the boat will be officially handed over.

“I am so happy with the villagers of Yaro in Kia, Macuata. The COVID-19 vaccination dose reached Vanua Levu after some time the village managed to do it. They are all fully vaccinated now. I will visit them to reward them and thank them for their effort.”

Bainimarama is urging other communities to get their villagers vaccinated for their own safety.

He says we can achieve our target if we work together as this is the only way forward.

