X-ray scanners proposed to stop prison smuggling

The Acting Commissioner for the Fiji Correction Service, Auta Moceisuva, reiterates that overcrowding in remand centers remains largely an infrastructure issue requiring significant government investment.

He says the situation is compounded by the incarceration of drug addicts, with officers often forced to manage violent withdrawal symptoms without proper medical support.

Moceisuva admits that officers have been assaulted while handling inmates detoxing without access to narcotics.

He adds that some inmates go to extreme lengths to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into facilities, including concealment in body cavities.

Moceisuva confirmed that the Service is exploring the installation of X-ray machines at prison entry points to strengthen screening processes, although costs remain high.

