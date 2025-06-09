Wylie Clarke secures another term as FLS President

Re-elected President of the Fiji Law Society, William Wylie Clarke.

William Wylie Clarke has been re-elected President of the Fiji Law Society, securing 80 votes to 39 ahead of Dorsami Naidu of Pillai Naidu Lawyers.

The result announced was announced at Fiji Law Society’s Annual General Meeting highlighting strong support from the Law Society for Clarke’s leadership vision.

Clarke, a Principal at Howards Lawyers, is a seasoned commercial lawyer and governance expert.

He holds a law degree from the Australian National University and an honours degree in Government from the University of Sydney.

Clarke has been a long-standing advisor to Westpac Fiji, and his firm recently entered a collaboration with Andersen Global, expanding its service footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.

His work in governance, compliance, and integrity has been recognized regionally.

Re-elected President, Wylie Clarke says he is honored by the trust placed in him by his colleagues and humbled by the responsibility that comes with this office.

He says he will focus on three key areas pro bono legal services, upholding the rule of law, and modernizing the Society’s systems to best serve members.

Meanwhile, the incoming members include Poonam Maharaj Wong as Vice President while council members include Seruwaia Nayacalevu, Mele Rakai, Dilan Patel Jotishna Nair, Arthi Swamy, and Jovilisi Liganivai.

The Council reflects a diverse and experienced cohort across litigation, commercial practice, family law, and governance.

