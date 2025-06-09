WRFL tops sustainability awards again

Source: Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited has been recognised again for its leadership in sustainability.

The company won the Best Sustainability Initiative Award at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

WRFL CEO and Director Amitesh Deo said the recognition was meaningful not just for the organisation but for everyone who has faced pushback, corporate bullying, or been ignored yet continued to persevere.

He states sustainability is not something you do to look good in a report or win an award, it is something you live for.

Deo states the award is for every person whose voice was ignored, every organisation told to wait, and everyone who continued to believe change was possible.

He said for recycling advocates, sustainability has always been their life’s work.

The recognition reflects decades of commitment.

Since its establishment in 1994, WRFL has been at the forefront of Fiji’s recycling industry.

The company promotes proper waste management as a way of life rather than a corporate obligation. Deo said the journey has not been easy as recycling was often met with reluctance and its importance overlooked.

WRFL previously won the Unique Exporter of the Year Award in 2003 and the Best Sustainability Initiative Award in 2023.

Deo said these milestones reflect innovation, resilience, and dedication, showing that persistence and purpose can shape national progress.

For WRFL, the award goes beyond business success. Deo states it represents every advocate who pushed for sustainability despite silence, proving that sustainability is not a trend but a responsibility.

