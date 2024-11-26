Worrying crime statistics for October

Crimes against children increased by 39 percent in October, with 90 female and 78 male victims, and 100 percent of perpetrators being male family members.

This, according to the Fiji Police Force in a press statement where they revealed that the overall crime rate increased by six percent when compared to the same period last year.

Crimes against children recorded an increase of 39 percent, serious crime went up by 17 percent, crimes against women hiked by 0.5 percent and there was a 13 percent increase in the number of illicit drug cases registered.

Article continues after advertisement

The prevalent offences for the month of October were theft (376) cases, assault causing actual bodily harm (286), burglary and aggravated (205), unlawful possession of illicit drugs (176) and criminal intimidation (71).

Crimes against children recorded a worrying increase of 39 percent, where 64 percent were sexual offences, 28 percent assault related and 8 percent other offences.

It says 13 percent were domestic related and 100 percent of the perpetrators were male family members. The victims comprised of 90 girls and 78 boys.

Crimes against women recorded an increase of 0.5 percent where 85 percent were assault related and 15 percent sexual offences, 36 percent were domestic related with 67 spousal/de-facto/partner relationship and 11 were perpetrated by relatives.

Serious crime increased by 17 percent, Sexual offences increased by 32 percent and domestic violence against women and children increased by 42 percent.

Police say cases of robbery and aggravated robbery recorded decreased during the reporting period.

It says the increase in the number of illicit drug cases registered was linked to an increase in the Southern, Western and Central Divisions.

Of the 181 cases recorded, 176 were related to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs and 5 were cases of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

Majority of the cases (160 cases) were related to Marijuana, 20 cases were related to Methamphetamine, and a case was related to cocaine.

A total of four police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, rape and receiving a bribe.

Police adds that during the reporting period, there were 22 cases of serious assaults on police officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says with the increase in crimes against women and children occurring mostly within domestic settings and the Fiji Police Force will continue the momentum of engaging with stakeholders to address the root causes of these crimes.

The Acting Commissioner says the increase in registered drug cases reflect the momentum on the war on drugs as efforts to disrupt, dismantle and destabilize illicit networks continue with the support of the community.