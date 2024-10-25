World Bank to support primary health care investments

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji / Facebook]

World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific region Manuella Ferro says they will focus on addressing the current public health emergency in Fiji with greater investments, nationwide awareness and response.

He highlighted this during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

The two leaders met on the margins of the 2024 IMF/World Bank Group Annual Meetings.

Ferro says they will work with the Australian Government and the Asian Development Bank to progress the redevelopment of the CWM hospital.

The two leaders also discussed key government priorities embraced in the National Development Plan 2050 which includes uplifting health service delivery, supporting quality education, building climate-resilient infrastructure and improving the overall standard of living.

Ferro commended Fiji’s forward-thinking approach and reconfirmed their continued support through technical assistance, financing, and capacity-building initiatives.