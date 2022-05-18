Workshop unites female MP's

All female parliamentarians joined forces and conducted a national mentoring workshop for aspiring women politicians today as the preparation for the 2022 General Election continues.

The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group was stationed in the Suva Civic Center, Labasa Civic Center and the Nadi Civic Center.

Government MP Premila Kumar says being in politics is not for the faint of heart as being ridiculed comes with the job.

“Every step you go to take, you’re going to be judged, but as I said, you’ve got to have thick skin-you’ve got to believe in yourself, and don’t care about what people say because you cannot please each and every person.”

Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua says that the opposing isles in parliament do not separate them as they attempt to put people’s issues above politics.

“We try our best to work together for women who are interested in politics, but we must also remember that we represent our own parties.”

Former government MP and current opposition MP Ro Teimumu Kepa says they learn to switch roles from fierce MPs during the day to moms, wives, and grandmothers at home.

“At the end of the day when you finish with your parliamentary work whether you’re a Minister or an Opposition member – you’ll go back to life as an ordinary citizens – so be nice to everyone and be humble”

The 210 potential female politicians at the workshop today got a glimpse of what life will be like as a woman in politics.

These female parliamentarians say that while they go head-to-head on the parliamentary debate floor, many of them are very good friends and have learned to balance politics with friendship.