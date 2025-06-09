Workshop targets stronger nursing standards

The Ministry of Health is emphasizing the critical importance of services provided by nurses and midwives, both in clinical and non-clinical settings.

Speaking at the Strengthening Health Workforce in the Pacific In-House Workshop this morning, Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana says that this platform will provide valuable opportunities for health workers to discuss nursing regulation and accreditation.

She highlighted that nurses and midwives make up approximately 86% of the regulated health workforce across the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Cikamatana further notes that this workshop stems from the Pacific Leadership Program held in Sydney last year and earlier this year.

She adds that the program has created opportunities for various healthcare professionals to gain knowledge and share insights, which are now being disseminated into the Fijian healthcare system.

“You are the backbone of our health systems, present in every community, every clinic, and every crisis. But your ability to deliver quality care depends on the systems that support you, some of which are robust legislation, strong governance, clear standards, quality education, and continuing professional development”

Dr. Cikamatana adds that the workshop will enable health professionals to discuss the issues they are currently facing, identify gaps in existing nursing policies, and work collaboratively to address them.

The two-day workshop aims to strengthen the systems that uphold healthcare quality and safety systems that must be resilient in the face of today’s challenges, including climate change, health emergencies, and the evolving needs of our population.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.