Workshop addresses Fiji's critical juncture in HIV response

Health experts, development partners, and community representatives have convened in Suva for a two-day workshop to advance the implementation of a national Needle and Syringe Programme.

Deputy Director, UNFPA Pacific Sub-Regional Office, Mateen Shaheen says that Fiji is at a critical juncture.

He says reported HIV cases have risen sharply from 245 cases in 2022 to 415 in 2023, and a concerning 583 cases have already been recorded in 2024.

He says Fiji’s role as a major regional travel hub amplifies the urgency of containing the outbreak.

Recent data show that around 50% of new HIV diagnoses are linked to injecting drug use, highlighting the need for evidence-based harm-reduction interventions.

He says the Needle and Syringe Programme is globally recognised and an essential component of an effective HIV response.

“This programme is a critical harm-reduction measure that saves lives, protects public health, and provides a non-judgmental entry point to health education, counselling, and essential services.”

The workshop concludes tomorrow.

