Works underway for new Seaqaqa market

The Department of Town and Country Planning is working on plans for the construction of a new market in Seaqaqa, Macuata.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi confirms that the new market facility is part of the government’s ongoing development project boosting the local economy for the Seaqaqa communities.

He says that vendors at the Seaqaqa market have been struggling for years selling from worn-out stalls with no proper public washroom facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the work is being done by the Town and Country Planning DTCP that will be doing the whole initial stage from the beginning to the end; it’s under the Town and Country Planning Ministry, which will benefit the people of Seaqaqa.”

Ligairi adds the Labasa town council fully understands the challenges faced by women vendors and the general public in particular in accessing public spaces when in Seaqaqa.

Meanwhile, the current Seaqaqa mini market currently has a capacity of 20 vendors but will increase once the construction of the new market is completed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.