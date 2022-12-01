Work to better internet connectivity continues

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Work continues in trying to connect the final five percent of Fijians who live in remote and maritime areas to the internet.

According to Acting PS for Communications Tupou Baravilala, they will be utilizing the infrastructure sharing model and the universal service access model for this project.

Baravilala says our access to the Southern Cross Cable fibre optic network provides fast, direct, resilient, and secure connectivity, however, work also continues to improve this.

“As part of our cyber resilience efforts, we are in the process of carrying out a feasibility study for a second fibre cable landing station to provide diversity and redundancy not just for Fiji but for the region.”

Currently, Fiji already has 95 percent connectivity through 3G, 4G, and 4G+ networks.

She says Fiji also has 100 percent Digital Television coverage through terrestrial and satellite communications.

Baravilala adds these have effectively brought government services closer to people through various digitalization efforts under the digitalFIJI flagship programme.