Work on Lautoka Swimming Pool halted since 2020

[Source: Luxury Pools Fiji Limited]

There is no pending legal matter in relation to the Lautoka Swimming Pool, and the construction is yet to be completed.

This has been confirmed by Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa after questions were raised on the current legal status of the publicly funded Lautoka swimming pool.

The decision to build a swimming pool at the Lautoka Botanical Garden site was made in August 2015, with the anticipated date of completion being March 2019.

The initial project was for two swimming pools, one a competition pool with international compliance and a community pool with associated facilities, at an estimated cost of $2 million.

By December 2017, the project cost had escalated to over $12.6 million following changes in the scope of work.

This project was to be one of the streams of revenue collection for the council.

The Minister says the Council terminated the contract of the project consultant and contractors in 2020 due to the delay in work and not meeting project timelines for completion.

He says since then, there has been no construction undertaken at the site, as all the parties involved agreed to have a peer review exercise undertaken.

In 2022, the peer review was done, and the report is currently with the government.

Nalumisa says the peer review was carried out to assess and ensure that the work was carried out in accordance with the scope of works in the contract between the Lautoka City Council and the Lead Consultant and other related contractors.

He adds that the peer review exercise has been completed, and the parties are yet to determine the way forward based on the findings and recommendations in the report.

Nalumisa says the peer review exercise was undertaken last year, with a final report submitted in June 2022.

He says this peer review report is currently being considered by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government to determine a feasible way forward.

The local government minister says no work or construction was undertaken on the project during the peer review process.