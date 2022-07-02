Work on industrial hemp continues

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Government’s work in the introduction of industrial hemp into the country continues.

Speaking at the budget consultation in Loa Village in Cakaudrove, Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there will be some allocation in the upcoming budget for this.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he met with a UN team two weeks ago to discuss further on how to go about setting up the industrial hemp farms in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed to the villagers, unlike the hemp planted locally, industrial hemp has a low levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC meaning one can’t get high from smoking it.

“We want to start with the farms, get it under license. We have to get the plants from overseas, there is a particular type of plant. We want to have a – Fiji National University they have an Agriculture school – so they plant all the seedlings there and then distribute the seedlings.”



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Sayed-Khaiyum adds for a place like Loa, a hot spot area for marijuana cultivation, industrial hemp farming would thrive.

He says they are also working on ensuring there is a market for the hemp.

“There’s no point growing it if there is no one buying it. We need a market for it. They make clothes, they make ropes, they mix it up with concrete. So, we have to make sure that someone is going to buy it at the right price.”

Sayed Khaiyum also stressed that if the farming of industrial hemp is not done properly, there is a risk of being blacklisted by the buying countries.

He adds any type of hemp is considered illegal and they are also working on laws surrounding it to ensure it is farmed and sold legally.