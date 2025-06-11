Women turn talents into income at expo

The Women’s Expo in Vanuabalavu buzzed with life as women from across villages gathered to share their talents.

One stood out, a vendor from Savusavu selling pearl earrings, necklaces, and scented oils.

Leba Verewale, from Dakuilomaloma, has run her small business for ten years, supporting her family with every sale. Last year, she came just to watch the expo.

Article continues after advertisement

This year, she took a chance and sold her products.

She carefully added up her boat fare and costs, unsure if she would break even. When today ended, she smiled; every expense was covered with enough left to keep going.

Leba believes Fijian women hold a treasure trove of natural gifts, ready to turn into income and independence.

Many others from Vanuabalavu said the expo gave them the confidence to show what they can do.

Dressed in their finest, women sang and laughed, sharing stories of grit and hope.

Leba and other women shared that the event was more than a market; it was a celebration of strength, skill, and the will to build a better life.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.