Women top mobile money users

Partner of KPMG Fiji, Renu Chand

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in women who are active users of mobile money.

Not only that but women currently the highest recipients of inward remittances and inward mobile money.

While speaking at the National Economic Summit today, Partner of KPMG Fiji, Renu Chand says there is a need to ensure that these remittances contribute towards the country’s growth.

She says this is because close to 44 percent of the population lives in rural areas, where such investments are crucial.

Chand says there needs to be a strategic approach to enhance investment with remittances to boost the revenue in the country.