Women navigate new waters

[ Source: The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji - MSAF / Facebook ]

Once a male-dominated field, Fiji’s maritime industry is now seeing a powerful shift as more women rise through the ranks and make their mark across all sectors.

The role of women in the maritime industry extends far beyond steering boats; they are actively involved in every aspect of operations, from offices to wharves.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Joeli Cawaki says women are forging a strong path in the maritime industry, increasingly taking on leadership roles and excelling in technical fields.

Article continues after advertisement

“But now, with the way we are going at the moment, I think women can do better than men in every aspect of the maritime industry. We’ve seen women managers and women technical officers that have thrived in the industry.”

This growing presence of women in all areas of the maritime sector marks a significant step toward a more inclusive, diverse, and resilient industry one where talent and leadership know no gender.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.