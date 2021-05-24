Home

News

Women Minister salutes mothers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 8, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar has commended the hard work and dedication shown by mothers in their respective households.

In her message, Akbar says a woman’s sacrifice and effort is celebrated on Mother’s day.

The Minister stresses we must honour all the mothers for their contribution in the society.

“I wish all the mothers across Fiji a very happy mother’s day. And to all the children, please give your mothers the respect they deserve. One day, we will also grow older, age is natural. We will not remain young all our lives. We will need the support of our children.”

Akbar says Fijians must also live a life of love and compassion for our women, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and the underprivileged.

The Minister says all mothers must understand they are deeply appreciated and their worth cannot be measured.


[Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on his official Facebook page also wished happy Mother’s Day to all the mums.

Bainimarama says we owe you more than we can ever say or repay.

He is hopeful today is as special for each of them as they are to their families and for Fiji.

Bainimarama adds he is grateful today as ever for the love, patience, and support that his wife, Mary Bainimarama, gives to their family.

