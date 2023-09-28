Women-led MSMEs celebrates DUAPAY launch

Women-led micro and small business owners in Fiji are celebrating the launch of the digital mobile payment platform DUAPAY following a successful 12-month pilot.

56-year-old Udu Point Weaver Maraia Tinai says the platform has solved the payment problems they have been facing since they began their weaving business.

Tinai says with the DUAPAY platform they can now be able to accept card payments.

Article continues after advertisement

“We sell every day and the problem we face is for those that wish to purchase via card. DUAPAY is a blessing for us because we can just use our phones to receive the payment from any card.”

Tapa designer Wati Talavutu says this is a way forward for the micro, small and medium businesses in Fiji.

“This is a blessing for us. I sell tapa and this will address the main problem we face daily.”

Australian High Commission Counsellor Andrew Shepherd says the Australian Government is pleased to support this initiative, which will place control of women’s income and assets in the hands of women.

Shephard says the payment platform will help women to save and grow their operations and in the long-term, the initiative has the potential to create an impact for all informal market vendors in Fiji.

He adds DUAPAY will also increase financial literacy and provide more opportunities to grow business, assets and status.