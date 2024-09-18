Women gain skills to boost livelihoods

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Sixty women from nine districts in Rewa have taken part in the Pacific Women’s Economic Empowerment Program.

The initiative focuses on enhancing skills in sewing, weaving, and jewelry-making, equipping women with tools to improve their livelihoods.

The Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya officiated at the closing ceremony last week.

Held at Nakorovou Village in Dreketi, Rewa, the event marked the end of the Certified Training for Women’s Economic Empowerment workshop, where participants received certificates of completion.

Tabuya reiterated the Coalition Government’s commitment to unlocking the economic potential of Fijian women and girls in all their diversity.

She stressed the importance of ensuring their full participation and leadership in the economy.

This workshop is part of a broader initiative, the “Improving Livelihood Opportunities” program, aligned with the Rewa Strategic Development Plan 2024-2027.

The program seeks to address social concerns in Rewa’s villages while laying the groundwork for economic activities that help alleviate poverty.

In partnership with key stakeholders, the Ministry is also working on the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan (WEE NAP).

The plan aims to amplify women’s voices and ensure their influence in economic decisions in households and in public spaces.

Accompanying Minister Tabuya was 2024 Hibiscus contestant Ciara Lee, who has maternal ties to Rewa.

Lee shared her journey as a young entrepreneur raised by a single mother, reflecting on the lessons that shaped her success today.