Women and youth key to growth

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

World Bank President Ajay Banga stresses the critical role of women and young people in shaping the economy.

While speaking at the meeting with the Pacific Island Forum Leaders yesterday, Banga stated that women, who make up half the world’s population, are still denied equal opportunities, even in developed nations such as Fiji.

Banga states that empowering women should be an economic necessity that enhances financial potential.

Article continues after advertisement

The World Bank President highlights the importance of young people, particularly in emerging markets, as the driving force behind future growth.

“But it’s not just about a fair opportunity. It’s about the economic power that they will have if they have a fair opportunity. So I’m focused on changing what happens with women in all countries.”

Banga also cites the impact of the International Development Association in breaking the cycle of poverty.

The World Bank calls for a regional effort to ensure inclusive growth in the region including Fiji.