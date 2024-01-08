Women aim to become future entrepreneurs

The women presently enrolled at the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre aim to set up their businesses after graduating from the program.

Speaking to FBC News, Shagufta Shah says the during training their center open day provides Saturday short courses that the Center’s empower Manager women also contributes to the enhancing of their skills and gives them an entrepreneurial mindset for income generation.

Shah states that the sole purpose of the institutions was to offer courses to empower women who have no source of financial support.

“We are here to help the underprivileged ladies because part of our programs are the underprivileged ladies like the ones who are widows, divorced and no one to look after them, as well as the social welfare recipients, we offer these courses free of charge to these ladies.

Currently enrolled in the fashion designing program, mother of two Naomi Ranadi acknowledges her role as a stay-at-home mother and chose to enroll in the fashion designing program, seeking to harness her skills.

“I’ve always wanted to support myself financially, which means I’d need to find employment But I also prefer to stay at home and take care of my children because I don’t like to bother other people to do it for me. As soon as I saw this course being offered at this center, I made the decision to enroll myself in order to get ideas for starting my own tailoring business at home and to take care of my children at the same time.”

24 year old Neha also shared similar aspirations as she dreams to start her business within the Nasinu area.

“I will be opening my own tailoring shop, so I can design that’s what I’m good at, I can manage it so I will be doing something in that field.”

Under the center’s guidance, numerous women have graduated and are now at the helm of managing their thriving enterprises.