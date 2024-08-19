Woman dies in road accident

A woman in her 70s died following a motor vehicle accident along the Viseisei bypass road yesterday.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman.

SSP Divuana highlighted that initial information revealed that the suspect allegedly lost control of her vehicle causing it to veer off the road and hit a post.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the impact of the accident caused the vehicle to swing back onto the road where it bumped another vehicle.

SSP Divuana says the suspect is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital while the driver of the second vehicle and his passenger did not sustain injuries.

He adds that with speeding the alleged cause of the accident, drivers are again urged to drive within the speed limit as they are there for everyone’s safety.

The road death toll currently stands at 37 compared to 60 for the same period last year.