Wife to front court for murder

A 38-year-old woman will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon, charged with the alleged murder of her husband.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the 37-year-old victim died from injuries sustained following an argument with the accused outside their Qauia settlement home on April 1st.

Raikaci says the victim had allegedly tried to stop the accused, who was attempting to drive off in their vehicle by hanging onto the frame of the rear passenger door.

As a result, Raikaci says the victim was dragged a few meters on the road and sustaining serious injuries.

The victim was conveyed to the Lami Health Centre and later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted until he passed away on April 11th.