WFP donates emergency response equipment

The Ministry of Disaster Management received emergency response equipment worth over $157,000.

Minister, Inia Seriratu says the donation from the United Nations World Food Programme and the Brazilian government will enhance cyclone preparedness as the season draws closer.

Seruiratu says obtaining critical equipment is a challenge for the Ministry.

“We are indeed so grateful for this assistance because there are gaps that have already been identified from our previous operations and of cause with the tabletop exercise and the operation readiness acts that we have conducted.”

The Minister says partners are aware of the substantial cost of damage from cyclones, and so any kind of support towards preparedness is crucial.

He says the better prepared we are the better the chances of having to minimize damages and losses.

Jo Pilgrim, the Director of World Food Programme Pacific says the WFP which is also the leader of the global emergency telecommunication cluster is donating 92 tablets with power banks, six satellite phones, and two satellite terminals.

“I do hope that the additional satellite communication equipment that we’ve provided will help the NDMO to be better prepared and to respond better to cyclone, disaster, and other shocks in the future.”

Three weeks away from the start of the cyclone season, Seruiratu says divisional commissioners are checking evacuation centers and addressing gaps from their internal operational readiness checks.