Weak support hurting Pacific health standards

The effective implementation of Infection Prevention and Control practices across the Pacific continues to face significant challenges due to limited leadership backing and insufficient funding.

Team Leader of the Clinical Services Programme at The Pacific Community Dr. Silina Motofaga says these barriers are preventing IPC from achieving its full potential in the region.

Dr. Motofaga stresses that IPC plays a crucial role in fighting infections and improving healthcare outcomes.

Article continues after advertisement

She says reducing infections like surgical and micro-infections through IPC is key to better healthcare in the Pacific.

“IPC cuts across all our healthcare in terms of, you know, nursing service delivery, clinical services delivery, and also public health in hospitals and health facilities. So, at the end of the day, if we get it right, it reduces infections, it reduces infectious diseases and reduces morbidity and improves healthcare outcomes for our populations in our Pacific countries.”

She highlights the urgent need for more training of healthcare workers to ensure IPC standards are properly followed across the region.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Education, Lucas Dekena, also stresses the ongoing financial constraints faced by many Pacific countries, which hinder investment in IPC infrastructure and capacity building.

Dekena says that access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services remains a major challenge, particularly in rural and remote communities.

Both leaders stress the importance of long-term commitment and investment to strengthen IPC systems and prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.