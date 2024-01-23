We will have to try to make it work says Takayawa

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says that they will make every effort to ensure the success of the coalition.

Takayawa made this statement yesterday at a press conference, where Radrodro justified his decision to remove some members from the Fiji National University Council, resulting in his removal as the Education Minister.

Takayawa says the coalition remains intact according to the previous agreement and resolution of the Management Board.

He expressed concern that the agreement signed with their coalition partners is not being recognized.

“The only thing here is that the Prime Minister does not seem to recognize the very agreement they wrote and gave to us. We did not write it, Richard Naidu and the other guy who is with FRU wrote those things and they put it together and we signed and now they don’t recognise it. How do we feel?”.

Takayawa revealed that in the past 13 months, there have only been two meetings with their coalition partners.

He added that SODELPA had requested monthly meetings, claiming that the coalition partners had agreed, but nothing has materialized.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party reassured its support for the Prime Minister and the decisions he made.

Efforts are also underway to obtain comments from the People’s Alliance regarding statements made by SODELPA.