We will ensure the best for landowners: Government

The government has allocated $1.5m for development works in Legalega and Yako in Nadi.

This is under the Land Use initiative where civil and earthworks will be carried out in the two subdivisions.

The government has stated the development of iTaukei Land will ensure asset rich and cash-rich iTaukei landowners.

Meanwhile, One point five million dollars has been allocated in the 2019-2020 Budget to support the development of iTaukei land under the Land Bank.

Under the initiative, native landowners allow the government to use their property for development purposes and on-lease it at market rates.

Potential investors and farmers can sub-lease or lease land from the State for a period of up to 99 years from the land bank.