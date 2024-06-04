We could have done better says Rabuka

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has this afternoon released another statement, this time apologizing to the people of Fiji.

Rabuka admits that the matter regarding a motion to pass the report from the Emolument Committee to increase the allowances and salaries of Members of Parliament could have been better handled, with more wisdom as is expected of an elected representative.

He says the past week has been a test of the three parties collective resolve.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister assures the nation that they are listening and working together to address the concerns raised.

He says he will be addressing the nation sometime in the near future on the best way forward in addressing the issues raised.

Rabuka says after having a discussion this morning with other leaders in the Coalition, they agree that they take full responsibility and reinforce their pledge to uphold the Coalition Agreement of December 2022.

The Prime Minister has also reaffirmed that the Coalition Government remains intact, solid, and committed to serving the nation.