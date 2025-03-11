We are not against the 2013 constitution: PM Rabuka

[Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook]

We are not going against the 2013 constitution.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his right of reply to the contributions by Members of Parliament on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Rabuka states that everyone is present in parliament today because the pro-visions of the 2013 Constitution have allowed it.

He adds that there will also be a third reading of the bill.

The PM says they are working according to the provisions of the constitution

Meanwhile, the Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to allow for a feasible approach to amending the Constitution currently stated under section 160 of the Constitution.

This would allow provisions to be updated and more so, a refinement of provisions that require public scrutiny and vote.

The Bill also seeks the removal of the requirement for a referendum in the Constitution which is consistent with historical practice and precedent.

