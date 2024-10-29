Waterlily a symbol of unity this Diwali

[Source: Freepik]

As Diwali approaches, the vibrant beauty of water lilies takes center stage, symbolizing purity and celebration in various cultural ceremonies.

Josaia Vakacoko, a water lily seller, is using his passion for these flowers to support his family while fostering a spirit of multiculturalism in Fiji.

Vakacoko sells water lilies not only as a means of livelihood but also to connect with the Indian community, where these flowers symbolize prosperity and joy during Diwali.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been selling water lilies for 20 years now, and it has been a great help to my family but also to my Indian brothers and sisters as this is used for their religious prayers, such as Diwali.”

In Fiji, multiculturalism is a source of pride, with diverse traditions celebrated openly and embraces its rich cultural tapestry.