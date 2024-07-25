Water disruption in Colo-i-Suva village resolved

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

The water disruption experienced in Colo-i-Suva Village for nearly two weeks has now been resolved.

The Water Authority of Fiji says the issue was caused by a failing pumping system at the Forestry Pump Station.

WAF highlights that repairs to the pumping system were completed by 10 pm on Tuesday; however, the restoration faced delays and further complications due to signs of sabotage.

Unauthorized valve manipulation in the area resulted in no water supply and additional damage to the pumping system.

WAF Regional Manager Operations Samuela Rokovaleusa met with Colo-i-Suva residents to brief them about the work carried out by the team.

Villager Venina Rokocua thanked the WAF team for their efforts, noting that they had been experiencing water supply disruptions for almost two weeks.

Meanwhile, the WAF team also met with the Turaga Ni Koro of the village.