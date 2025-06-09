Waqanika charged with publicly opposing SODELPA

Tanya Waqanika

Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali has informed the Suva Magistrates Court that she will challenge the charge against her client Tanya Waqanika, in the High Court.

Waqanika appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court charged with one count of publicly indicating opposition to a political party.

It is alleged that on 19th April last year, Waqanika, being a board member of Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji, publicly indicated opposition to the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

It is alleged that she posted comments about SODELPA on her Facebook page.

FICAC counsel informed the court that they have served the first phase of disclosures and need time to serve the second phase.

Waqanika has been released on $2500 bail bond with two sureties.

She has been ordered not to reoffend and not to change her residential address.

The matter has been adjourned to 26th January.

The penalty for this offense is a $10,000 fine, five years imprisonment, or both.

