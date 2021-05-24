Home

Walesi UHF Antenna price to be reduced

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:25 pm

Thousands of Fijians will be able to buy a UHF Walesi Antenna following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the price will be dropping.

Voreqe Bainimarama made this comment while speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme.

The UHF Walesi Antenna was initially sold at $100 and is currently being sold for $55.

From the beginning of this month, television broadcasts from Navua to Korovou and from Nadi to Lautoka have switched to the digital platform.

Viewers need to have a Walesi set-top box for their TV, or a Walesi app on their smart devices to receive services.

The switch applies to all TV channels in Fiji.

Bainimarama says to ensure many Fijians receive the Walesi service, free set-top boxes will continue to be given to families whose annual income falls below $30,000 and the cost of UHF Antenna will be reduced further.

The Prime Minister says to date, Walesi has given out 189,526 set-top boxes and 2, 776 digital satellite receivers.

He says the government has also assisted several villages with Walesi and free TV in community halls, government stations and schools.

Bainimarama says the government wants as many Fijians as possible to be able to have access to Television services.

We are trying to get a comment from Walesi on the new price of the UHF Antenna.

 

