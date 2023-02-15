Waila Water Treatment plant receives upgrade works

Water Authority Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says this will enhance WAF as it services sixty percent of the Suva-Nausori water system.

The Waila Water Treatment Plant near Nausori is undergoing upgrade works.

Soderberg says the maintenance work on one of the biggest treatment plant includes the changing of its generators.

“In early January we did a shut down and that is basically to bring those two temporary transformers that you see down there to run the plant while we do the cabling for the new one. There is another shutdown that is coming in the month of March.”

Soderberg says the plant can treat up to 96 to 98 million litres of water daily.

The Waila Water Treatment Plant came online in 1982 and serves residents along the Suva- Nausori corridor.