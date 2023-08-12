WAF's planned work advancing as scheduled

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji says work on installing a new generator and ATS at the Waila Raw Water Pumping Station is progressing as planned.

WAF contractors will finish work by tomorrow morning with the plant returning to full operational mode soon after.

Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan says WAF operations team boosted the reservoir levels over Thursday night and Friday night to ensure that drop in production was compensated and impact was minimised.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

However, he says the unplanned power blackouts over the last two days added to this complexity as some areas along Suva/Nausori relying on pumped water reticulation were affected.

Dr Chanan says this project is part of building system resilience as their most frequent production risk is around unplanned power supply interruption.

In the past, he says they had to manually transfer operations to the old generators which took a long time depending on staff location.

Dr Chanan adds that new generator and the ATS installed by this project will enable the plant to automatically switch to generator mode in the event of an unplanned power disruption in future.