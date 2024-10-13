WAF working to resolve disruption

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

A team from the Water Authority of Fiji is working to resolve the supply disruption to water supply experienced by some customers receiving water through the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

WAF says since Friday, the plant has been dealing with elevated turbidity levels in the Waimanu River due to rainfall in the catchment.

It says this high level of turbidity caused increased sludge buildup in the plant impacting on the gearbox of one of the two clarifiers.

Further to this, WAF says this breakdown has delayed their ability to restore water production to normal levels and, consequently, water supply to those affected.

WAF says their technical team is working round the clock to fix this issue and restore supply as quickly as possible.